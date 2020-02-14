1230 Fortner Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Come see this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home featuring a stone-brick exterior with lush landscaping. This open concept floor plan features vaulted ceilings, arched entryways and fresh paint throughout. The large kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas cooktop and tons of cabinet space. The master bedroom offers bay windows and the master bathroom features a jacuzzi tub, separate shower and separate vanities. The backyard boasts a custom cedar covered patio with spa. Lantana community features playgrounds, swimming pools, fitness center and much more! Come see today before this home is gone. Landscaping and spa maintenance is included in the rental rate.