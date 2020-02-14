All apartments in Lantana
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

1230 Fortner Road

1230 Fortner Road · No Longer Available
Location

1230 Fortner Road, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Come see this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home featuring a stone-brick exterior with lush landscaping. This open concept floor plan features vaulted ceilings, arched entryways and fresh paint throughout. The large kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas cooktop and tons of cabinet space. The master bedroom offers bay windows and the master bathroom features a jacuzzi tub, separate shower and separate vanities. The backyard boasts a custom cedar covered patio with spa. Lantana community features playgrounds, swimming pools, fitness center and much more! Come see today before this home is gone. Landscaping and spa maintenance is included in the rental rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Fortner Road have any available units?
1230 Fortner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1230 Fortner Road have?
Some of 1230 Fortner Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Fortner Road currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Fortner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Fortner Road pet-friendly?
No, 1230 Fortner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1230 Fortner Road offer parking?
Yes, 1230 Fortner Road offers parking.
Does 1230 Fortner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 Fortner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Fortner Road have a pool?
Yes, 1230 Fortner Road has a pool.
Does 1230 Fortner Road have accessible units?
No, 1230 Fortner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Fortner Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 Fortner Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 Fortner Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1230 Fortner Road does not have units with air conditioning.

