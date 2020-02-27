All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 610 Mary Wilson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
610 Mary Wilson Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 5:40 AM

610 Mary Wilson Drive

610 Mary Willson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

610 Mary Willson Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Hearthstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous single story home with a great open concept floorplan, offering everything you need and more! Stunning wood flooring, with ceramic tile in the wet areas and carpet in all 4 bedrooms. Spacious kitchen features large pantry, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and natural stained cabinetry. Relax in the master suite with beautiful big windows that bring in wonderful natural light and entertain your family and friends in the big backyard with covered patio. Come make this your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Mary Wilson Drive have any available units?
610 Mary Wilson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 610 Mary Wilson Drive have?
Some of 610 Mary Wilson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Mary Wilson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
610 Mary Wilson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Mary Wilson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 610 Mary Wilson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 610 Mary Wilson Drive offer parking?
No, 610 Mary Wilson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 610 Mary Wilson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Mary Wilson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Mary Wilson Drive have a pool?
No, 610 Mary Wilson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 610 Mary Wilson Drive have accessible units?
No, 610 Mary Wilson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Mary Wilson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Mary Wilson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Mary Wilson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Mary Wilson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District