610 Mary Wilson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Gorgeous single story home with a great open concept floorplan, offering everything you need and more! Stunning wood flooring, with ceramic tile in the wet areas and carpet in all 4 bedrooms. Spacious kitchen features large pantry, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and natural stained cabinetry. Relax in the master suite with beautiful big windows that bring in wonderful natural light and entertain your family and friends in the big backyard with covered patio. Come make this your home today!