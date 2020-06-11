1734 South Houston School Road

Amenities
**Move in Special**
*No Deposit for qualified applicants!*
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Tons of character and charm. You have to see this one to appreciate it's beauty. Apply today!
Call Brittny at 254-300-7315.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience or apply!
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1295275?source=marketing
*Apply with Rhino to cover your security deposit!*
**Free Month is based on the date of application and is not transferable to any other month**
***Photos may have been taken prior to most recent resident.
Applications are processed in order of receipt.
Application fees are non-refundable and transferable to other available homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.