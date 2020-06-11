All apartments in Lancaster
1734 South Houston School Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:42 PM

1734 South Houston School Road

1734 South Houston School Road · No Longer Available
Location

1734 South Houston School Road, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Move in Special**
*No Deposit for qualified applicants!*

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Tons of character and charm. You have to see this one to appreciate it's beauty. Apply today!
Call Brittny at 254-300-7315.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience or apply!
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1295275?source=marketing

*Apply with Rhino to cover your security deposit!*
**Free Month is based on the date of application and is not transferable to any other month**

***Photos may have been taken prior to most recent resident.
Applications are processed in order of receipt.
Application fees are non-refundable and transferable to other available homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 South Houston School Road have any available units?
1734 South Houston School Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1734 South Houston School Road currently offering any rent specials?
1734 South Houston School Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 South Houston School Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1734 South Houston School Road is pet friendly.
Does 1734 South Houston School Road offer parking?
No, 1734 South Houston School Road does not offer parking.
Does 1734 South Houston School Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1734 South Houston School Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 South Houston School Road have a pool?
No, 1734 South Houston School Road does not have a pool.
Does 1734 South Houston School Road have accessible units?
No, 1734 South Houston School Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 South Houston School Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1734 South Houston School Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1734 South Houston School Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1734 South Houston School Road does not have units with air conditioning.

