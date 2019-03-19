1723 Reynolds Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Pretty curb appeal with tree lined streets. Enter into hall with ceramic tile flooring throughout entertainment areas. Fireplace in living area features grey brick with wood mantle. Area by fireplace for large screen TV or entertainment center. Kitchen offers bar counter bar for bar stools, granite counter tops, oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package feature a range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Master bath offers large vanity with single rectangle shaped inline sink, knee space and a garden oval tub. Large fenced backyard with open patio. 2 car garage with remote access to come home to.*HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR I

Contact us to schedule a showing.