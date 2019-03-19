All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1723 Reynolds Street

1723 Reynolds Street · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Reynolds Street, Lancaster, TX 75134
Wintergreen Wellington Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Pretty curb appeal with tree lined streets. Enter into hall with ceramic tile flooring throughout entertainment areas. Fireplace in living area features grey brick with wood mantle. Area by fireplace for large screen TV or entertainment center. Kitchen offers bar counter bar for bar stools, granite counter tops, oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package feature a range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Master bath offers large vanity with single rectangle shaped inline sink, knee space and a garden oval tub. Large fenced backyard with open patio. 2 car garage with remote access to come home to.*HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR I
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Reynolds Street have any available units?
1723 Reynolds Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1723 Reynolds Street have?
Some of 1723 Reynolds Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 Reynolds Street currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Reynolds Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Reynolds Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 Reynolds Street is pet friendly.
Does 1723 Reynolds Street offer parking?
Yes, 1723 Reynolds Street offers parking.
Does 1723 Reynolds Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 Reynolds Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Reynolds Street have a pool?
No, 1723 Reynolds Street does not have a pool.
Does 1723 Reynolds Street have accessible units?
No, 1723 Reynolds Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Reynolds Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 Reynolds Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 Reynolds Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 Reynolds Street does not have units with air conditioning.

