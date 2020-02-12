1554 Willowbrook Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This beautiful and recently updated, brick home in Lancaster ISD is available for rent starting in February! This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home wont last long! Home just finished a full renovation with beautiful laminate flooring throughout the entire home, new stainless steal appliances, a handful of new energy efficient windows, spacious backyard and the list just goes on and on! Home boosts an open concept with separate laundry area and large front and fenced in backyard.



Close to several several retailers, restaurants and shops! Only 20 mins south of downtown Dallas in a very quiet and family oriented neighborhood. There are always kids playing up and down the streets.



Contact us today for more information and to schedule a showing. Please apply at www.opulentrealty.org. $50 application fee for every 2 adults applying. All tenants above the age of 18 must also fill out an application. Deposit is $1450. Pet fee is on a monthly basis for $35/month per pet. Serious inquires only. House is ready for move-in mid- February.