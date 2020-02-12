All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated February 12 2020 at 1:12 AM

1554 Willowbrook Street

1554 Willowbrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

1554 Willowbrook Street, Lancaster, TX 75134
Pebblebrook Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This beautiful and recently updated, brick home in Lancaster ISD is available for rent starting in February! This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home wont last long! Home just finished a full renovation with beautiful laminate flooring throughout the entire home, new stainless steal appliances, a handful of new energy efficient windows, spacious backyard and the list just goes on and on! Home boosts an open concept with separate laundry area and large front and fenced in backyard.

Close to several several retailers, restaurants and shops! Only 20 mins south of downtown Dallas in a very quiet and family oriented neighborhood. There are always kids playing up and down the streets.

Contact us today for more information and to schedule a showing. Please apply at www.opulentrealty.org. $50 application fee for every 2 adults applying. All tenants above the age of 18 must also fill out an application. Deposit is $1450. Pet fee is on a monthly basis for $35/month per pet. Serious inquires only. House is ready for move-in mid- February.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1554 Willowbrook Street have any available units?
1554 Willowbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1554 Willowbrook Street have?
Some of 1554 Willowbrook Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1554 Willowbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
1554 Willowbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1554 Willowbrook Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1554 Willowbrook Street is pet friendly.
Does 1554 Willowbrook Street offer parking?
No, 1554 Willowbrook Street does not offer parking.
Does 1554 Willowbrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1554 Willowbrook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1554 Willowbrook Street have a pool?
No, 1554 Willowbrook Street does not have a pool.
Does 1554 Willowbrook Street have accessible units?
No, 1554 Willowbrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1554 Willowbrook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1554 Willowbrook Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1554 Willowbrook Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1554 Willowbrook Street has units with air conditioning.

