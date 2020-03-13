All apartments in Lancaster
1341 Oakbluff Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:09 PM

1341 Oakbluff Drive

1341 Oakbluff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1341 Oakbluff Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Meadow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the covered front porch and back patio. Some designer features of this home include, wood look flooring, neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, solid surface counter tops and ample crisp white cabinetry! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Oakbluff Drive have any available units?
1341 Oakbluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1341 Oakbluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Oakbluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Oakbluff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 Oakbluff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1341 Oakbluff Drive offer parking?
No, 1341 Oakbluff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1341 Oakbluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Oakbluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Oakbluff Drive have a pool?
No, 1341 Oakbluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Oakbluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1341 Oakbluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Oakbluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 Oakbluff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 Oakbluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1341 Oakbluff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

