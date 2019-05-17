1121 Nancy Lane

Home located in well desired mature Lancaster community. Garage has been converted to a fully functional 4th bedroom or game room. There is still great storage for lawnmowers and more. Home offers a open floor plan which makes it ideal for entertaining family and friends. This is a must see home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
