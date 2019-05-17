All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated May 17 2019 at 2:13 PM

1121 Nancy Lane

1121 Nancy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Nancy Lane, Lancaster, TX 75134

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Home located in well desired mature Lancaster community. Garage has been converted to a fully functional 4th bedroom or game room. There is still great storage for lawnmowers and more. Home offers a open floor plan which makes it ideal for entertaining family and friends. This is a must see home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Nancy Lane have any available units?
1121 Nancy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1121 Nancy Lane have?
Some of 1121 Nancy Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Nancy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Nancy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Nancy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Nancy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1121 Nancy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Nancy Lane offers parking.
Does 1121 Nancy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Nancy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Nancy Lane have a pool?
No, 1121 Nancy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Nancy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1121 Nancy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Nancy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Nancy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Nancy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Nancy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

