Lancaster, TX
1014 WOODCREST Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:07 AM

1014 WOODCREST Drive

1014 Woodcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Woodcrest Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Pepperridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME AVAILABLE NOW. NEWER PAINT,NEW FLOORING. APPLICATION FEE $50. APPLY ONLINE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 WOODCREST Drive have any available units?
1014 WOODCREST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
Is 1014 WOODCREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1014 WOODCREST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 WOODCREST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1014 WOODCREST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1014 WOODCREST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1014 WOODCREST Drive offers parking.
Does 1014 WOODCREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 WOODCREST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 WOODCREST Drive have a pool?
No, 1014 WOODCREST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1014 WOODCREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 1014 WOODCREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 WOODCREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 WOODCREST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 WOODCREST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 WOODCREST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

