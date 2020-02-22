All apartments in Lakewood Village
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

690 Melody Lane

690 Melody Lane
Location

690 Melody Lane, Lakewood Village, TX 75068

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful, two-story home is in the small town of Lakewood Village. This home has luxurious indoor amenities such as 2 fireplaces, built-in bookshelves, mood lighting, and a laundry chute from the 2nd floor to the laundry room.
The kitchen has plenty of room whether you are cooking for the family or preparing for a glamorous party and as a bonus, the kitchen island has wheels.
Even the garage has wonderful features such as epoxy flooring and a bonus side area for storage.
Speaking of parties, there is a wrap-around porch along the side and back of the home and a bulit-in firepit. Don't take my word for it! Come and see this beautiful home for yourself.
Find rental application info in documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Melody Lane have any available units?
690 Melody Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood Village, TX.
What amenities does 690 Melody Lane have?
Some of 690 Melody Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 690 Melody Lane currently offering any rent specials?
690 Melody Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Melody Lane pet-friendly?
No, 690 Melody Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood Village.
Does 690 Melody Lane offer parking?
Yes, 690 Melody Lane offers parking.
Does 690 Melody Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 Melody Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Melody Lane have a pool?
No, 690 Melody Lane does not have a pool.
Does 690 Melody Lane have accessible units?
No, 690 Melody Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Melody Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 690 Melody Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 690 Melody Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 690 Melody Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

