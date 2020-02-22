690 Melody Lane

Amenities

This beautiful, two-story home is in the small town of Lakewood Village. This home has luxurious indoor amenities such as 2 fireplaces, built-in bookshelves, mood lighting, and a laundry chute from the 2nd floor to the laundry room.

The kitchen has plenty of room whether you are cooking for the family or preparing for a glamorous party and as a bonus, the kitchen island has wheels.

Even the garage has wonderful features such as epoxy flooring and a bonus side area for storage.

Speaking of parties, there is a wrap-around porch along the side and back of the home and a bulit-in firepit. Don't take my word for it! Come and see this beautiful home for yourself.

Find rental application info in documents.