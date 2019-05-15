All apartments in Lakewood Village
Find more places like 431 N Peninsula Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood Village, TX
/
431 N Peninsula Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:55 PM

431 N Peninsula Drive

431 Peninsula Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

431 Peninsula Dr, Lakewood Village, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION! This 4 bed 3.5 bath custom home sits in prime location and has beautiful views of Lake Lewisville! The main living features hand scraped hardwood floors, stacked travertine stone fireplace, and access to large covered front porch! Gourmet Kitchen with Granite, stainless appliances and modern fixtures! Beautiful wood work and trim throughout! Large Downstairs master with private covered porch. Master bath has granite, dual sinks, separate tub, shower! Large closets! Hardwood continue up the stairs to a game room with fireplace! All bedrooms have access to their own bath! 4th bedroom has balcony overlooking the lake! Private room off garage that can be used as office! Warranty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 N Peninsula Drive have any available units?
431 N Peninsula Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood Village, TX.
What amenities does 431 N Peninsula Drive have?
Some of 431 N Peninsula Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 N Peninsula Drive currently offering any rent specials?
431 N Peninsula Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 N Peninsula Drive pet-friendly?
No, 431 N Peninsula Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood Village.
Does 431 N Peninsula Drive offer parking?
Yes, 431 N Peninsula Drive offers parking.
Does 431 N Peninsula Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 N Peninsula Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 N Peninsula Drive have a pool?
No, 431 N Peninsula Drive does not have a pool.
Does 431 N Peninsula Drive have accessible units?
No, 431 N Peninsula Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 431 N Peninsula Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 N Peninsula Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 431 N Peninsula Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 N Peninsula Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXProsper, TX
Coppell, TXAubrey, TXCelina, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXPilot Point, TXSanger, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TXKrum, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District