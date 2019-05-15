431 N Peninsula Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION! This 4 bed 3.5 bath custom home sits in prime location and has beautiful views of Lake Lewisville! The main living features hand scraped hardwood floors, stacked travertine stone fireplace, and access to large covered front porch! Gourmet Kitchen with Granite, stainless appliances and modern fixtures! Beautiful wood work and trim throughout! Large Downstairs master with private covered porch. Master bath has granite, dual sinks, separate tub, shower! Large closets! Hardwood continue up the stairs to a game room with fireplace! All bedrooms have access to their own bath! 4th bedroom has balcony overlooking the lake! Private room off garage that can be used as office! Warranty!