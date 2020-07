Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Country living at it's finest! Charming, country cabin surrounded by mature oaks and a myriad wildlife. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Open living/kitchen. Large Florida room with windows overlooking a huge deck that overlooks a beautiful, wet weather creek. Home comes with stove, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Property is fully fenced with an optional piece of property and storage shed. Medina Lake access included. Come and be socially distant!