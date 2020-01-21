7213 Pawnee

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Home Sweet Home in Lake Worth! January Move In Special! - Adorable offering in bustling Lake Worth! This cozy home offers faux wood floors and ceramic tiled floors throughout the home! Nice sized living room with large picture window overlooking the front lawn. Galley style kitchen offers separate dining area and plenty of cabinet space! Washer and dryer connections are housed in the kitchen and a neat pantry nook offers additional storage. Master bedroom located at the back of the home with access to the backyard. Additional bedrooms are nicely sized. Bathroom features tub/shower combo and plenty of room for storage, as well. Backyard offers a covered patio and storage shed. Easy access to 820 and just minutes away from the I35 corridor, this quaint cottage feel home will not last long.



Move in special: 1st month's rent $599.00 (normally $1150.00). All other deposits and fees must be paid in full per the lease terms. Lease must begin in January 2020 and will terminate no earlier than 04.30.2021.



(RLNE5433612)