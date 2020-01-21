All apartments in Lake Worth
Lake Worth, TX
7213 Pawnee
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:56 AM

7213 Pawnee

7213 Pawnee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7213 Pawnee Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Home Sweet Home in Lake Worth! January Move In Special! - Adorable offering in bustling Lake Worth! This cozy home offers faux wood floors and ceramic tiled floors throughout the home! Nice sized living room with large picture window overlooking the front lawn. Galley style kitchen offers separate dining area and plenty of cabinet space! Washer and dryer connections are housed in the kitchen and a neat pantry nook offers additional storage. Master bedroom located at the back of the home with access to the backyard. Additional bedrooms are nicely sized. Bathroom features tub/shower combo and plenty of room for storage, as well. Backyard offers a covered patio and storage shed. Easy access to 820 and just minutes away from the I35 corridor, this quaint cottage feel home will not last long.

Move in special: 1st month's rent $599.00 (normally $1150.00). All other deposits and fees must be paid in full per the lease terms. Lease must begin in January 2020 and will terminate no earlier than 04.30.2021.

(RLNE5433612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7213 Pawnee have any available units?
7213 Pawnee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 7213 Pawnee have?
Some of 7213 Pawnee's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7213 Pawnee currently offering any rent specials?
7213 Pawnee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7213 Pawnee pet-friendly?
No, 7213 Pawnee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 7213 Pawnee offer parking?
Yes, 7213 Pawnee offers parking.
Does 7213 Pawnee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7213 Pawnee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7213 Pawnee have a pool?
No, 7213 Pawnee does not have a pool.
Does 7213 Pawnee have accessible units?
No, 7213 Pawnee does not have accessible units.
Does 7213 Pawnee have units with dishwashers?
No, 7213 Pawnee does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7213 Pawnee have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7213 Pawnee has units with air conditioning.

