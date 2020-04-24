All apartments in Lake Worth
Lake Worth, TX
6717 Lakeside Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:55 AM

6717 Lakeside Drive

6717 Lakeside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6717 Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6717 Lakeside Drive Available 05/04/20 Charming 3-2-2 Home With Calssic Details - Available May 4, 2020. Delightful home with open living/dining area and natural light. Kitchen has lots of counter and cupboard space and breakfast bar. Huge master bedroom with two closets. Wood floors throughout bring out the charm in this house. Detached garage, covered patio and lots of shade trees make back yard a great place to entertain. Pets on case by case basis (NO CATS) with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit. Available May 4, 2020.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2606019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6717 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
6717 Lakeside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 6717 Lakeside Drive have?
Some of 6717 Lakeside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6717 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6717 Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6717 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6717 Lakeside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6717 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6717 Lakeside Drive offers parking.
Does 6717 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6717 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6717 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
No, 6717 Lakeside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6717 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6717 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6717 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6717 Lakeside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6717 Lakeside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6717 Lakeside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

