6717 Lakeside Drive Available 05/04/20 Charming 3-2-2 Home With Calssic Details - Available May 4, 2020. Delightful home with open living/dining area and natural light. Kitchen has lots of counter and cupboard space and breakfast bar. Huge master bedroom with two closets. Wood floors throughout bring out the charm in this house. Detached garage, covered patio and lots of shade trees make back yard a great place to entertain. Pets on case by case basis (NO CATS) with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit. Available May 4, 2020.



(RLNE2606019)