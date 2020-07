Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to your next home! This spacious home has been recently updated with flooring, granite countertops. paint, SS appliances, and so much more. It also features a refrigerator, washer, and dryer for your use. Need more storage? The BIG storage shed is the perfect solution. Relax in your private backyard or entertain all of your guests on the weekends. Call today to schedule your personal tour and claim this one before it's gone!