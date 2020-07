Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

This is home has new stainless dishwasher, microwave and new glass top stove. Plush new carpet, paint throughout, updated lighting, brushed nickel fixtures, and ceiling fans throughout. This home also has a detached rear garage and a 12x24 concrete covered patio. Don't wait to apply for this one it won't be on the market long. MUST BE ABLE TO MOVE IN WITHIN 30 DAYS and must meet QUALIFICATIONS.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.