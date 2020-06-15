110 Seminole Cove

Amenities
Large family home on secluded, heavily treed lot in beautiful gated community of Lake
Kiowa, Texas. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, office, two
living areas, 4 fireplaces, 2-car garage, fenced yard, oversized deck and patio. Callisburg
School District.
Lake Kiowa is a private gated community featuring an 18-hole championship golf course
and 563-acre private lake, perfect for boating, fishing and swimming.Kiowa members and their guests enjoy the Kiowa Lodge dining and bar, two beaches with parks and playgrounds for kids, picnic facilities, basketball and tennis courts.