Last updated June 15 2020

110 Seminole Cove

110 Seminole Cove · No Longer Available
Location

110 Seminole Cove, Lake Kiowa, TX 76240

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Large family home on secluded, heavily treed lot in beautiful gated community of Lake
Kiowa, Texas. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, office, two
living areas, 4 fireplaces, 2-car garage, fenced yard, oversized deck and patio. Callisburg
School District. 
Lake Kiowa is a private gated community featuring an 18-hole championship golf course
and 563-acre private lake, perfect for boating, fishing and swimming.Kiowa members and their guests enjoy the Kiowa Lodge dining and bar, two beaches with parks and playgrounds for kids, picnic facilities, basketball and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

