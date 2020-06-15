110 Seminole Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage tennis court

Large family home on secluded, heavily treed lot in beautiful gated community of Lake

Kiowa, Texas. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, office, two

living areas, 4 fireplaces, 2-car garage, fenced yard, oversized deck and patio. Callisburg

School District.

Lake Kiowa is a private gated community featuring an 18-hole championship golf course

and 563-acre private lake, perfect for boating, fishing and swimming.Kiowa members and their guests enjoy the Kiowa Lodge dining and bar, two beaches with parks and playgrounds for kids, picnic facilities, basketball and tennis courts.