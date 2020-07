Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dog park

Edgewater is Lake Jackson's Premiere Apartment Home Community. Experience luxurious features like a sparkling resort-style pool with WiFi access, lush landscaped grounds, and a picnic arbor with outdoor grilling areas to socialize with family and friends. Located across from Shy Pond, a tranquil place to fish, play or just sit back, relax and enjoy the day. Edgewater offers 10 spacious floor plans with contemporary interior amenities designed to exceed your expectations. From the detached garages and full-size washers and dryers to the garden tubs and modern appliances, you'll find your everyday quality of life far from ordinary. Visit us today. We look forward to meeting you.