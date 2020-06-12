/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
28 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lake Dunlap, TX
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
162 GLOBAL DR
162 Global Drive, Lake Dunlap, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1268 sqft
Tenant Application Qualifications are available to download in the supplements section or go to edwardspropertymgmt.com under the Apply Now tab. Pleases use Showingtime App or login to your MLS account to schedule showings.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Dunlap
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
Landa Park
58 Units Available
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1046 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
42 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 06:54am
10 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1126 sqft
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
40 Units Available
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
197 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
31 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
20 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
970 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
39 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1009 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3012 Green Mountain
3012 Green Mountain Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1214 sqft
3012 Green Mountain Available 07/15/20 Nice Open Floorplan! 2/2/1 2-Story Duplex Home! - Nice Open Floorplan! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Home Close To IH 35 For Easy Communting! Features Include: Tile/Carpet/Vinyl Flooring, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
625 Creekside Way
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
1. New luxury 2-bed, 2-bath apartment. 2. Elevator 3. Wood floor 4. Whirlpool stainless steel 5. Gym,Pool 6. Lush green central park with jogging trails 7.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
342 Bobolink Drive
342 Bobolink Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1464 sqft
This German style 2 bedroom 2 bath home is waiting you. Bonus room could be used as an office or 3rd bedroom. The wood burning rock fireplace nestled in the living room gives the home a warm and cozy feel.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
613 Frostwood Drive
613 Frostwood Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1102 sqft
Cute 2 bed, 2 bath duplex rental with nice sized bedrooms in desirable Summerwood Subdivision. Great location near downtown New Braunfels, Gruene, and Guadalupe river. Nice size backyard. Cozy fireplace in living room. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Mission Oaks
1 Unit Available
17 Moss Rock
17 Mossrock Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1268 sqft
Spacious 2/2 Apartment Located On The Hill! Great Location! Features Include: Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Built In Microwave, Pantry, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Balcony and Large Walk In Closet in Master Bedroom, Stand Up
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2092 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090
2092 Sundance Parkway, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1191 sqft
New 2018 | Luxury 2Bd | W/D Incld | Roommate 4plan - Property Id: 158928 Community Features: Tanning Beds, Resort Inspired Swimming Pool with Tanning Ledge, Poolside Lounge with Fire Pit, Business Center with High Speed Internet, Grand Outdoor 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1821 Post Road
1821 Post Road, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1040 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for lease. Enjoy Low utility bills with solid construction and extra insulation that was put in both the home and garage. Stained concrete floors throughout. All appliances including refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
730 E Mather Street
730 East Mather Street, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
942 sqft
This Waterwheel Resort Condominium condominium is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath 3rd floor unit with a terrific view! Waterwheel Condominiums are located on the Guadalupe River and are just 6 blocks form the Comal River Exit.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1131 Misty Acres
1131 Misty Acres Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
955 sqft
Two-bedroom, two bath duplex with 1 car garage. Open living/dining floor plan with tile flooring. Fenced backyard with covered patio. Washer/dryer connections in garage.
