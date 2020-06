Amenities

carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath cottage in New Braunfels, TX. This beautiful home has an updated kitchen with modern appliances as well as plenty of cabinet and counter space. The master bedroom has a separate tub and shower as well as a large closet. The home comes with a covered carport and has a large backyard, perfect for entertaining guests.

Contact us to schedule a showing.