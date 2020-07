Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

Three bedroom, two bath single wide located on Ferryboat Lane. This home includes refrigerator, stove/range with vent hood, & dishwasher. The master bedroom has multiple closets & a ceiling fan and the master bath has a separate shower & nice garden tub. This home is ready for move in! There is no fenced yard so no pets is preferred.