Last updated October 28 2019 at 4:42 PM

9906 Hummingbird St

9906 Hummingbird Street · No Longer Available
Location

9906 Hummingbird Street, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Located in the middle of La Porte and Deer Park this home offer 3 bedrooms with an office that can be used as a 4th bedroom. The kitchen is absolutely gorgeous with a very distinctive counter tops. Kitchenaid electric top, hood vent, and double ovens. Insulated garage can be re-used as a man cave. Back yard has a covered deck with enough room for a good get together.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9906 Hummingbird St have any available units?
9906 Hummingbird St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 9906 Hummingbird St have?
Some of 9906 Hummingbird St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9906 Hummingbird St currently offering any rent specials?
9906 Hummingbird St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9906 Hummingbird St pet-friendly?
No, 9906 Hummingbird St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Porte.
Does 9906 Hummingbird St offer parking?
Yes, 9906 Hummingbird St offers parking.
Does 9906 Hummingbird St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9906 Hummingbird St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9906 Hummingbird St have a pool?
No, 9906 Hummingbird St does not have a pool.
Does 9906 Hummingbird St have accessible units?
No, 9906 Hummingbird St does not have accessible units.
Does 9906 Hummingbird St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9906 Hummingbird St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9906 Hummingbird St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9906 Hummingbird St has units with air conditioning.

