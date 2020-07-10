9906 Hummingbird St

Amenities

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Located in the middle of La Porte and Deer Park this home offer 3 bedrooms with an office that can be used as a 4th bedroom. The kitchen is absolutely gorgeous with a very distinctive counter tops. Kitchenaid electric top, hood vent, and double ovens. Insulated garage can be re-used as a man cave. Back yard has a covered deck with enough room for a good get together.