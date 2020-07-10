All apartments in La Porte
906 Fairway Drive

Location

906 Fairway Drive, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful move in ready DR Horton home in the Lakes at Fairmont Greens! This one-story home features a large open floor plan, spacious kitchen with an island, and an extra dining room/den area. Three bedrooms/two bathrooms, and a THREE car garage! Refrigerator, washer, dryer, and backyard playset included. Come visit this fantastic property that's only minutes away from the Bay Forest Golf Course and Sylvan Beach! Please see the Agent Remarks for our Agent Partner Listings for our Tenant Screening Services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Fairway Drive have any available units?
906 Fairway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 906 Fairway Drive have?
Some of 906 Fairway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
906 Fairway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 906 Fairway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Porte.
Does 906 Fairway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 906 Fairway Drive offers parking.
Does 906 Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 Fairway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Fairway Drive have a pool?
No, 906 Fairway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 906 Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 906 Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Fairway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Fairway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 Fairway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

