906 Fairway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful move in ready DR Horton home in the Lakes at Fairmont Greens! This one-story home features a large open floor plan, spacious kitchen with an island, and an extra dining room/den area. Three bedrooms/two bathrooms, and a THREE car garage! Refrigerator, washer, dryer, and backyard playset included. Come visit this fantastic property that's only minutes away from the Bay Forest Golf Course and Sylvan Beach! Please see the Agent Remarks for our Agent Partner Listings for our Tenant Screening Services.