Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Alot to offer in this 4 bdrm, 2 bath home: 2 car garage w/workspace and electric door opener, 2 storage buildings and a covered back patio in a big backyard, fireplace w/surround bookcase, kitchen has granite counters and stove and wall oven, window seats in living and dining area, 3 linen closets, wood floors and walk-in closets in bedrooms and tile in the rest of the home