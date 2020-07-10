721 S Nugent St

Amenities

pet friendly parking some paid utils microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access pet friendly

One Bedroom Apartment By the Bay - Property Id: 17567



Like new Queen-Size mattress and bed

Kitchen, living room, independent bathroom, 2 closets

Furnished, Internet Connection

Most Utilities Included

2 blocks from Sea Breeze Park

6 blocks from Sylvan Beach

5 minutes to freeway

30 minutes to Houston

Nice quiet neighborhood

Therapy pets welcome - no smoking

Did not flood during Harvey

Deposit Required

Approx 450 sq ft

Parking for one car



Please call 832-304-9854 to schedule appointment to view, ask for "Val".



NOTE: For one person: $800, For couple: $900.

Security Deposit Amount is one month's rent

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17567

Property Id 17567



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4922376)