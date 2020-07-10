All apartments in La Porte
Find more places like 721 S Nugent St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Porte, TX
/
721 S Nugent St
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:15 AM

721 S Nugent St

721 South Nugent Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Porte
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

721 South Nugent Street, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
One Bedroom Apartment By the Bay - Property Id: 17567

Like new Queen-Size mattress and bed
Kitchen, living room, independent bathroom, 2 closets
Furnished, Internet Connection
Most Utilities Included
2 blocks from Sea Breeze Park
6 blocks from Sylvan Beach
5 minutes to freeway
30 minutes to Houston
Nice quiet neighborhood
Therapy pets welcome - no smoking
Did not flood during Harvey
Deposit Required
Approx 450 sq ft
Parking for one car

Please call 832-304-9854 to schedule appointment to view, ask for "Val".

NOTE: For one person: $800, For couple: $900.
Security Deposit Amount is one month's rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17567
Property Id 17567

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4922376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 S Nugent St have any available units?
721 S Nugent St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 721 S Nugent St have?
Some of 721 S Nugent St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 S Nugent St currently offering any rent specials?
721 S Nugent St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 S Nugent St pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 S Nugent St is pet friendly.
Does 721 S Nugent St offer parking?
Yes, 721 S Nugent St offers parking.
Does 721 S Nugent St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 S Nugent St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 S Nugent St have a pool?
No, 721 S Nugent St does not have a pool.
Does 721 S Nugent St have accessible units?
No, 721 S Nugent St does not have accessible units.
Does 721 S Nugent St have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 S Nugent St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 S Nugent St have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 S Nugent St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd.
La Porte, TX 77571
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571

Similar Pages

La Porte 1 BedroomsLa Porte 2 Bedrooms
La Porte Apartments with ParkingLa Porte Apartments with Pool
La Porte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX
Clute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine