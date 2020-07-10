All apartments in La Porte
Last updated March 25 2019 at 4:36 PM

424 S South Nugent Street

424 S Nugent St · No Longer Available
Location

424 S Nugent St, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
** Temporarily Not Available for Showing - until possibly 4/1**Super Cute Well Maintained Bungalow Style Home with Wood Floors and Fenced Back Yard - Available for move in 1st week of April. Tenant Occupied. ** Temporarily Not Available for Showing - until possibly 4/1**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

