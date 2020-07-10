** Temporarily Not Available for Showing - until possibly 4/1**Super Cute Well Maintained Bungalow Style Home with Wood Floors and Fenced Back Yard - Available for move in 1st week of April. Tenant Occupied. ** Temporarily Not Available for Showing - until possibly 4/1**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 424 S South Nugent Street have any available units?
424 S South Nugent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 424 S South Nugent Street have?
Some of 424 S South Nugent Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 S South Nugent Street currently offering any rent specials?
424 S South Nugent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.