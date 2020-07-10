3911 Tarpon Lane

Amenities

Fantastic location and completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in the desirable Bay Colony subdivision of Shoreacres / La Porte! This house has been completely renovated with a new roof, new A/C unit, new paint, new flooring, and new appliances! This house is in the Bay Colony subdivision in the highly sought after area of Shoreacres. The location is fantastic, just minutes away from the water, the Houston Yacht Club, close to the Keemah boardwalk, and zoned to La Porte ISD.Take a look at the listing and if you're interested book an appointment to checkout your future home!