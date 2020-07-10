All apartments in La Porte
3911 Tarpon Lane
Last updated November 30 2019 at 4:34 PM

3911 Tarpon Lane

3911 Tarpon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3911 Tarpon Lane, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Fantastic location and completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in the desirable Bay Colony subdivision of Shoreacres / La Porte! This house has been completely renovated with a new roof, new A/C unit, new paint, new flooring, and new appliances! This house is in the Bay Colony subdivision in the highly sought after area of Shoreacres. The location is fantastic, just minutes away from the water, the Houston Yacht Club, close to the Keemah boardwalk, and zoned to La Porte ISD.Take a look at the listing and if you're interested book an appointment to checkout your future home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Tarpon Lane have any available units?
3911 Tarpon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 3911 Tarpon Lane have?
Some of 3911 Tarpon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 Tarpon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Tarpon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Tarpon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3911 Tarpon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Porte.
Does 3911 Tarpon Lane offer parking?
No, 3911 Tarpon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3911 Tarpon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3911 Tarpon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Tarpon Lane have a pool?
No, 3911 Tarpon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3911 Tarpon Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 3911 Tarpon Lane has accessible units.
Does 3911 Tarpon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 Tarpon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 Tarpon Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3911 Tarpon Lane has units with air conditioning.

