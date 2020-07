Amenities

Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in the Heart of Old La Porte! Easy Care Tile & Laminate Throughout. Both Bathrooms have Shower/Tub Combination. Over-sized 1 Car Detached Garage and Fenced (3-4ft high) Dog Run. Central A/C & Heat. Zoned for La Porte ISD & is within Walking Distance to Elementary School and High school. Great Location Close to Restaurants, Sylvan Beach, and Quick Access to 146. This Home will Not Last Long!