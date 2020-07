Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets alarm system microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Live down the street from the High School and within walking distance to Galveston Bay and Sylvan Beach. This townhome has large bedrooms with several walk-in closets. Each bedroom has a dedicated bathroom. The living/dining, kitchen and garage are quite roomy, as well. The yard has just enough grass to enjoy without spending your whole weekend maintaining it. There is an alarm system available for a tenant who would like to order service.The refrigerator will stay.