Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Great listing located in Fairmont Park! This 3 bed - 2 bath home is great for entertaining! Open floor plan, spacious kitchen with ample counter space and granite countertops! Cant forget the large backyard! Be sure to schedule your appt! Home will be available Jan 1st!