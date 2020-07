Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice 3 bed 2 bath home with a formal living and dining room. Large family room with a beautiful see through fire place separating the family room and eat-in kitchen. Floor to ceiling window in family room and dining room. Large fenced backyard with a nice patio. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.