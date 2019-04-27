281 Hilltop Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful newly built home in the heart of Justin. Small town feel with all the conveniences of the big city within minutes! Walk your kids to Justin Elementary in less than three minutes. Whip up meals in your gourmet kitchen all while spending time with family in the wide open floorplan with new wood flooring in family room. Relax in your personal oasis master retreat. Cook out on your covered patio while watching your kids play in the spacious backyard. Walk out your front door to see kids playing like we used to. This is the way neighborhoods used to be! Community park, fantastic neighbors...take a deep breath and enjoy.