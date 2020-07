Amenities

Gorgeous country home with a little less than an acre to roam! This home has lots of space, and is surrounded by beautiful trees. The kitchen is big and beautiful with nice wood cabinets, new appliances, and granite counter tops. There's a nice fireplace in the big living area, and plenty of room for entertaining. The property is gated and fenced for privacy. Come and enjoy country living!