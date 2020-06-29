All apartments in Jersey Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:05 AM

Waterford Place at Riata Ranch

10880 Barker Cypress Rd · (281) 201-6536
Location

10880 Barker Cypress Rd, Jersey Village, TX 77433

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit U1-8205 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,113

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit U1-1204 · Avail. now

$1,133

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit U1-8208 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit U1-3307 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,357

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Unit U1-2307 · Avail. now

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Unit U1-1212 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,533

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit U1-5306 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,536

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1491 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterford Place at Riata Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
clubhouse
dog park
hot tub
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Your pet-friendly apartment home in Cypress, Texas features a well-equipped fitness center with high-tech cardio strength training and a resort-style swimming pool. Enjoy the beauty of our richly landscaped courtyards with charcoal grills and benches, pool-side Wi-Fi sundeck and the convenience of our resident computer center.

Inside your exceptional one, two or three bedroom apartment home, you’ll find a chef’s kitchen featuring modern black appliances with built-in microwaves and custom cabinetry. Enjoy the convenience of direct access one-car garages and individual driveways, full-size washers and dryers, garden tubs and walk-in closets to suit your lifestyle. Everything has been designed with your comfort in mind.

We’re conveniently situated off Highway 290 with easy access to Highway 249 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Visit us today to discover the new standard in Cypress, TX at Waterford Place at Riata Ranch.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $60 per 2 applicants
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $150 (admin fee)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 99 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: N/A

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterford Place at Riata Ranch have any available units?
Waterford Place at Riata Ranch has 7 units available starting at $1,113 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Waterford Place at Riata Ranch have?
Some of Waterford Place at Riata Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterford Place at Riata Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Waterford Place at Riata Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterford Place at Riata Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterford Place at Riata Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Waterford Place at Riata Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Waterford Place at Riata Ranch offers parking.
Does Waterford Place at Riata Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterford Place at Riata Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterford Place at Riata Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Waterford Place at Riata Ranch has a pool.
Does Waterford Place at Riata Ranch have accessible units?
No, Waterford Place at Riata Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Waterford Place at Riata Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, Waterford Place at Riata Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Waterford Place at Riata Ranch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Waterford Place at Riata Ranch has units with air conditioning.
