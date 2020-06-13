255 Apartments for rent in Jersey Village, TX with balcony
Jersey Village was originally just a dairy farm. The main stock was in Jersey cattle so the area became known for the bovines as Jersey Village.
Jersey Village is a quiet community located in Harris County Texas. Not far from the big city life in Houston, it offers a small town atmosphere with the benefits of the a large metropolitan area not far away. Originally built in 1953, Jersey Village started out as a local dairy farm, was given up by the owner for development and soon became a working town, with a police and fire department. With a population of approximately 7,600 people, it is located on the eastern side of the state, close to the shores of the Gulf of Mexico. The convenient location means you can enjoy all the best that Texas has to offer. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jersey Village renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.