Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

255 Apartments for rent in Jersey Village, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
56 Units Available
The Trails at Corinthian Creek
8655 Jones Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1461 sqft
This fantastic community is near the parks and schools. Apartments offer features such as vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and lots of storage. On-site fitness center and pool with a sundeck.
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
79 Units Available
Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1439 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Cypress, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Windsor Cypress
12035 Old Huffmeister Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
In-unit laundry, built-in book shelves and oval garden tubs in every unit. Pet-friendly, with an outdoor pool with hot tub, fire pit and internet cafe on site. Close to freeways 290 and 249.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Waterford Place at Riata Ranch
10880 Barker Cypress Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1491 sqft
Enjoy easy access to Highway 249 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Pet-friendly units with chef's kitchen, modern appliances and hardwood floors. Many community features such as a pool, clubhouse, outdoor grill and fitness center.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
ARIUM Towne Lake
17807 Lakecrest View Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units close to Kroger Marketplace. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry and a private patio or balcony. Community features boast a pool with hot tub, grilling area and gym.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Carrington Park at Huffmeister
14600 Huffmeister Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1491 sqft
Just minutes to 290 and Tomball Parkway for easy commuting and shopping. In-unit laundry with private patio or balcony and AC system. Community amenities include a pool, outdoor pool, fitness center and computer lounge.
1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Highline Urban Lofts
25222 Northwest Frwy, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
No-hassle commute with instant access to the Metros Cypress Station. Convenient built-in shopping, coffee bar, fitness center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly units with private balcony or patio and in-unit laundry.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Brandon Oaks Apartments
11111 Saathoff Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$828
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
984 sqft
Within walking distance from shopping and dining venues, while still offering close proximity to Beltway 8. Well-appointed units include large walk-in closets, fireplace and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly property offers a pool and outdoor grill area.
1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
18 Units Available
Regency at Park
11300 Regency Green Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$787
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
971 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring cherry-finished cabinets and walk-in closets. Amenities include coffee bar, fitness center, pool, heated spa and pet-friendly courtyard. Located near highways 249 and 290 and the sought after Cy-Fair School district.
Results within 1 mile of Jersey Village
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
45 Units Available
Retreat at Steeplechase
11245 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Beautiful complex situated on West Road just minutes from great food and entertainment and easy access to Willowbrook Mall. Resort-style pool, massage salon, movie theater and putting green on premises.
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Bellagio
15000 Philippine St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,122
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1240 sqft
Located on Beltway 8 near HWY 290 for easy access to all of Houston. Modern apartments with granite countertops, cozy fireplaces and large walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym and beautiful pool.
1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1397 sqft
With Highway 290 to the east at the end of West Road, these home-style apartments feature fully furnished kitchens with in-laid cabinets and granite countertops, living room, dining room, and patio/balcony. Nearly all-inclusive community.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Tiburon
8989 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$907
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1427 sqft
Resort-style pool with sun shelf and conversation nooks. Airy homes with spacious living areas. Half a mile to Beltway 8.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1088 sqft
Resort-style pool with woven lounge chairs. On-site laundry, maintenance, and courtesy officer. Huge walk-in closets, plus outdoor storage attached to patio/balcony in every home.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
25 Units Available
Villas at West Road
9500 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1453 sqft
Off Beltway 8 in north Houston, this community puts residents close to the best Houston has to offer. One, two, and three bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern kitchens.
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
17 Units Available
Crossroads Ranch
12655 Crossroads Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1250 sqft
ARIUM Crossroads is a stylish choice, with classically decorated apartments, crown molding and marble countertops. Take a dip in the unique, two-sided outdoor pool before visiting the mirrored fitness center.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
36 Units Available
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1337 sqft
Situated in a quiet and laid-back area with easy access to NW Freeways HOV. Gorgeous modern apartments with full-size W/D in unit, huge patio/balconies and black GE appliances packages. Recently renovated with modern finishes.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
7 Units Available
Ascot Court
10910 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to shopping and dining, and in the Cypress-Fairbanks school district. Community features pools, gated entry and clubhouse. Units with wood-burning fireplaces, built-ins and modern kitchens.
Results within 5 miles of Jersey Village
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
8 Units Available
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1181 sqft
Located by nearby Bear Creek Park and surrounded by beautiful waterways, including Timber Creek, these units offer an oasis in busy Houston. One, two, and three-bedroom units plus townhouses. On-site laundry, park, pool, and playground.
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
Inwood North
2 Units Available
La Sonrisa
9021 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
1100 sqft
La Sonrisa is a 40 unit Class B asset located in Northwest Houston. It was purchased in an off market transaction at an attractive price. Property was mismanaged with rents substantially below market and interiors with outdated finishes.
1 of 88

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
72 Units Available
The Taylor at Copperfield
9125 Highway 6 N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1341 sqft
Close vicinity to many grocery stores, restaurants, and shops. Easy access to major freeways but secluded enough to have a quiet atmosphere. Residents frequently use the on-site fitness center, pool, and media room. The gated community with controlled access ensures security.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing
28 Units Available
Hollister Place
6565 Hollister St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1315 sqft
Prime location close to Highways 290 and the Sam Houston Tollway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with ceiling fans, double sinks and washer/dryers. Community has a pool and fitness center.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
20 Units Available
Towne Lake Apartments
5730 Timber Creek Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
855 sqft
Youve found the perfect lakeside getaway, Towne Lake Apartments in northwest Houston. Built around a private 10-acre lake complete with a walking trail, its the ideal nature retreat from your busy life.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing
17 Units Available
Beckley
7550 Wilshire Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1315 sqft
Faux wood flooring and brushed nickel fixtures. Monthly social activities and on-site management. Fast access to Highway 290/Northwest Freeway
City Guide for Jersey Village, TX

Jersey Village was originally just a dairy farm. The main stock was in Jersey cattle so the area became known for the bovines as Jersey Village.

Jersey Village is a quiet community located in Harris County Texas. Not far from the big city life in Houston, it offers a small town atmosphere with the benefits of the a large metropolitan area not far away. Originally built in 1953, Jersey Village started out as a local dairy farm, was given up by the owner for development and soon became a working town, with a police and fire department. With a population of approximately 7,600 people, it is located on the eastern side of the state, close to the shores of the Gulf of Mexico. The convenient location means you can enjoy all the best that Texas has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jersey Village, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jersey Village renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

