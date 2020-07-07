15526 Congo Ln

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the coveted Jersey Village neighborhood available now! Right across the street from Jersey Village H.S. and a hop away from 290 and the beltway! Large living spaces including the den and living room featuring a bar and wood burning fireplace. Double ovens in the kitchen, all bedrooms on the second floor including the master with separate vanities and a large walk-in closet. The backyard is huge, plenty of space for large family and friend gatherings! *Pets case by case; $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo for addt\'l pets $10 mo filter fee plus rent is mandatory & delivered every quarter