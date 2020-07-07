All apartments in Jersey Village
Find more places like 15526 Congo Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey Village, TX
/
15526 Congo Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15526 Congo Ln

15526 Congo Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jersey Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15526 Congo Lane, Jersey Village, TX 77040

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fabea340cc ----
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the coveted Jersey Village neighborhood available now! Right across the street from Jersey Village H.S. and a hop away from 290 and the beltway! Large living spaces including the den and living room featuring a bar and wood burning fireplace. Double ovens in the kitchen, all bedrooms on the second floor including the master with separate vanities and a large walk-in closet. The backyard is huge, plenty of space for large family and friend gatherings! *Pets case by case; $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo for addt\'l pets $10 mo filter fee plus rent is mandatory & delivered every quarter

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15526 Congo Ln have any available units?
15526 Congo Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey Village, TX.
What amenities does 15526 Congo Ln have?
Some of 15526 Congo Ln's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15526 Congo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15526 Congo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15526 Congo Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 15526 Congo Ln is pet friendly.
Does 15526 Congo Ln offer parking?
No, 15526 Congo Ln does not offer parking.
Does 15526 Congo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15526 Congo Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15526 Congo Ln have a pool?
No, 15526 Congo Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15526 Congo Ln have accessible units?
No, 15526 Congo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15526 Congo Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 15526 Congo Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15526 Congo Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 15526 Congo Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline Urban Lofts
25222 Northwest Frwy
Jersey Village, TX 77429
Regency at Park
11300 Regency Green Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77429
Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77433
Waterford Place at Riata Ranch
10880 Barker Cypress Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77433
ARIUM Towne Lake
17807 Lakecrest View Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77433
Brandon Oaks Apartments
11111 Saathoff Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77429
The Trails at Corinthian Creek
8655 Jones Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77065
Carrington Park at Huffmeister
14600 Huffmeister Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77429

Similar Pages

Jersey Village 1 BedroomsJersey Village 2 Bedrooms
Jersey Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJersey Village Apartments with Balcony
Jersey Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TX
Pecan Grove, TXWharton, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch