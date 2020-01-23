All apartments in Jacinto City
Last updated January 23 2020

11024 Lane Street

11024 Lane Street
Location

11024 Lane Street, Jacinto City, TX 77029
Jacinto City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
oven
Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath in Jacinto City. Home offers kitchen with refrigerator and gas stove/oven. Dining room large enough for small table with four chairs. Spacious living room with hardwood floors through out and plenty of windows for natural light. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Small storage shed located outside. Washer and dryer connections located in the home. Lawn care is included. Pet are acceptable on case by case basis. Tenants will be able to use large back empty lot for entertaining or play. Nearby restaurants, entertainment, and local grocery shopping. Easy access to I-10 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

