11024 Lane Street

Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath in Jacinto City. Home offers kitchen with refrigerator and gas stove/oven. Dining room large enough for small table with four chairs. Spacious living room with hardwood floors through out and plenty of windows for natural light. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Small storage shed located outside. Washer and dryer connections located in the home. Lawn care is included. Pet are acceptable on case by case basis. Tenants will be able to use large back empty lot for entertaining or play. Nearby restaurants, entertainment, and local grocery shopping. Easy access to I-10 freeway.