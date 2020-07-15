/
2 bedroom apartments
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ingleside, TX
11 Units Available
Cove
2032 State Highway 361, Ingleside, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
941 sqft
Fashionable, modern and with upscale designer features throughout. On-site fitness center, detached garages, lounge-style pool and a dog park. Homes include a full-size washer and dryer and garden bathtubs.
Results within 1 mile of Ingleside
2 Units Available
Oasis
2050 South Saunders Street, Aransas Pass, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
780 sqft
Come discover Oasis in beautiful Aransas Pass, Texas.
Results within 5 miles of Ingleside
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
16 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.
1 Unit Available
121 Gillespie
121 Gillespie Ln, Aransas Pass, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
500 sqft
Cozy Castaway Cottages available for lease short term or long term. There is many options here in this 17 unit complex. Most all units are furnished with basic furniture. (Can be removed if needed for a long term tenant).
1 Unit Available
138 S Houston St
138 South Houston Street, Aransas Pass, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1848 sqft
Need an adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath in a convenient location? Look no further. Upstairs unit is now available for LEASE. Efficiently used space hosts a large living and dining area.
Results within 10 miles of Ingleside
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
1004 Austin St
1004 Austin Street, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
4180 sqft
This unit is downstairs in the Crescent Village apartment complex. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, tile throughout, open kitchen with refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher. Water & trash is included in rent. Close access to Hwy 181.
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
24 S Commonsway Dr
24 Commons Way South, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1191 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home. Extra large living room. Home has a galley kitchen and breakfast area with plenty of built in cabinets & pantry. Kitchen appliances include free standing range, dishwasher and built in microwave.
1 Unit Available
917 Moore Ave
917 Moore Avenue, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1061 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath split bedroom floor plan. Nice Modern Features throughout the townhouse. Also has a small fenced in back yard. Pets allowed. This rental wont last long.
1 Unit Available
716 Bayview Blvd
716 Bay View Boulevard, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1092 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful Portland Tx town home. FURNISHED...
1 Unit Available
Central City
202 Reef Ave Apt 206
202 Reef Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1126 sqft
Don't miss this fully furnished, all bills paid, comfortable and exceptionally maintained condo in gated community on North Beach in Corpus Christi.