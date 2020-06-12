/
2 bedroom apartments
102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hutto, TX
11 Units Available
North Creek
500 Chris Kelley Boulevard, Hutto, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1107 sqft
Just north of Austin lies a hidden gem that provides its community members with a unique and tranquil lifestyle. Discover your own kind of luxury at North Creek Apartments in Hutto, Texas.
Results within 5 miles of Hutto
35 Units Available
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1119 sqft
A resort-like community in scenic Texas Hill Country. Outstanding features including granite countertops, hardwood floors, large balconies or patios, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, dog park, garages and internet cafe.
21 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1154 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
21 Units Available
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1226 sqft
Residents have full access to the business center, concierge service and internet cafe. Swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring and in-unit laundry.
26 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1155 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
16 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1002 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
15 Units Available
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1108 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartment complex with a community garden, sand volleyball court, resort-inspired pool, outdoor movie wall and two dog parks. Floor plans feature spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
26 Units Available
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1046 sqft
Situated in the heart of Round Rock, TX, this development offers amenities including various floor plans (one-three bedroom floor plans), vaulted ceilings, wood floors, chef's kitchens, and ample storage.
Settlers Overlook
1 Unit Available
2822 Deerfern Ln.
2822 Deerfern Lane, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1349 sqft
2822 Deerfern Ln. Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath home in Round Rock! - Spacious two bedroom, 2.5 baths with big fenced backyard & 2nd floor balcony. No carpet except on stairs! Close to ACC, Dell Diamond, restaurants, and shopping.
Forest Creek
1 Unit Available
3300 Forest Creek DR
3300 Forest Creek Drive, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1407 sqft
This spacious condo opens to a fenced backyard, has additional storage in the garage and a full size utility room on the 1st floor.
Results within 10 miles of Hutto
49 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Crystal Park
9 Units Available
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1015 sqft
At Crest Round Rock, we don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call Crest Round Rock home.
65 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1226 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
50 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1021 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
28 Units Available
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1010 sqft
Live in modern luxury when you make Ridgecrest Apartment Homes your home. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, TX offer elegant features and inspiring amenities.
33 Units Available
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1196 sqft
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown with a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and comfy community center. Spacious apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style floors and gourmet kitchens.
31 Units Available
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1221 sqft
Luxury homes in northeast Austin with easy access to shopping, outdoor activities and major highways. Resort-style pool, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Sprawling apartments with kitchen pantries and in-home washer-dryers.
Scofield Farms
13 Units Available
Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
919 sqft
Welcome to Bridge at Harris Ridge! Located in the desirable Tech Ridge area of Austin, this new & affordable community offers unique and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! Bridge at Harris Ridge boasts well-appointed
17 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
29 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1162 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
6 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1218 sqft
Welcome home to Water's Edge Luxury Apartment Homes where you can relax and enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a park-like setting surrounded by beautiful river and canyon views.
33 Units Available
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1135 sqft
Just off I-35 and close to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park with attached garages, chef's kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, along with poolside gourmet grilling area, Wi-Fi lounge and sun-deck, and drive-thru mail kiosk.
45 Units Available
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1226 sqft
Minutes from Springbrook Business Park. All townhomes feature large windows, expansive living and dining areas, and contemporary kitchens and bathrooms. Residents-only amenities include a social room, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, business center and Starbucks cafe.
22 Units Available
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
