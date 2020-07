Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This home is perfect for the home office with a dedicated office. No carpet makes this gem easy to maintain. Large family area has open concept to the spacious kitchen area. Enjoy cooking in this kitchen with a center island and a breakfast bar area, perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the screened in porch away from bugs but still on the outside. Great schools, just minutes drive to shopping, entertainment, restaurants as well as less than 30 minutes to the airport. Welcome Home.