Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4 bedrooms and 2 baths with front bonus room/ office, nursery or potential bedroom with wardrobe or closet addition. Fully furnished and close (under 2 Miles) to the new Perfect Game Site. Close to Toll Roads 130 and 45 Flyover.

4 bedrooms and 2 baths with front bonus room/ office, nursery or potential bedroom with wardrobe or closet addition. Fully furnished and close (under 2 Miles) to the new Perfect Game Site. Close to Toll Roads 130 and 45 Flyover.