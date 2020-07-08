2813 Mesa Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 4-3.5-2 in Woodbridge Subdivision. This home features include 3 living & 2 dining areas, high ceilings and open concept living. Beautiful wood flooring, stainless appliances, ceiling fans & light fixtures. Home has a soft gray decor & white trim. Kitchen with quartz counter tops, beautiful white cabinets & work island. Master is down & private with large walk-in closet, updated bath with granite counters, free standing tub & walk-in shower. Private fenced yard with rear entry garage Property located on a quiet court.