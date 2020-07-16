All apartments in Huntsville
Find more places like 2812 Angier.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntsville, TX
/
2812 Angier
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

2812 Angier

2812 Angier Road · (832) 303-3352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntsville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2812 Angier Road, Huntsville, TX 77340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $695 · Avail. now

$695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
walk in closets
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1/1 close to campus! - Property Id: 157566

Super cute duplex unit, faces the street. Other unit faces the backyard and is rented. Brand new roof and wood-look luxury vinyl flooring. Big rooms, efficiency style kitchen, full bath, walk-in closet, loaded with charm. Property owner pays for yard maintenance, tenant responsible for rent and utilities. Email only for questions and/or to set up showing. Washer & dryer included or feel free to bring your own. Small dogs allowed upon approval from property owners and with restrictions and additional fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/157566
Property Id 157566

(RLNE5923554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 Angier have any available units?
2812 Angier has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2812 Angier have?
Some of 2812 Angier's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 Angier currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Angier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Angier pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 Angier is pet friendly.
Does 2812 Angier offer parking?
No, 2812 Angier does not offer parking.
Does 2812 Angier have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2812 Angier offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Angier have a pool?
No, 2812 Angier does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Angier have accessible units?
No, 2812 Angier does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Angier have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 Angier does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2812 Angier have units with air conditioning?
No, 2812 Angier does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2812 Angier?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The West Hill Apartments
149 Col Etheredge Blvd
Huntsville, TX 77340

Similar Pages

Huntsville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TX
College Station, TXBryan, TXHumble, TXAtascocita, TX
Tomball, TXJersey Village, TXDayton, TXHempstead, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Sam Houston State UniversityUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity