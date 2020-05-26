All apartments in Humble
Find more places like Virtual Living at Kingwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Humble, TX
/
Virtual Living at Kingwood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Virtual Living at Kingwood

25710 Loop 494 · (281) 688-2086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Humble
See all
Kingwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

25710 Loop 494, Humble, TX 77339
Kingwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0539 · Avail. Aug 8

$962

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 0436 · Avail. now

$1,004

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 0518 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,032

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0914 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Virtual Living at Kingwood.

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
carport
conference room
courtyard
fire pit
pool table
Virtual Living at Kingwood apartments were designed with your ideal lifestyle in mind. Within our community you will find a wealth of impressive, resort-style amenities to suit all your entertainment needs. On any given day, choose from lounging by the pool in our cabanas, enjoying a film at our private, state-of-the-art movie theatre, or barbecuing with friends and neighbors in our outdoor kitchens. Our residents enjoy access to our well-appointed clubhouse, where you will find an executive conference and business center with Apple computers, a 24-hour fitness center with built-in TVs and interactive workouts, and a lush latte and tea bar with WiFi access. We love pets just as much as you do, which is why our community features a dog park as well as our SPAW, where pets can be groomed and pampered on-site.

In our one-, two-, and three-bedroom Kingwood apartments, you will find impressive, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and exquisite backsplashes, beautiful wood flooring, a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $27.95/month, Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carport: $35/month, detached garage: $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Virtual Living at Kingwood have any available units?
Virtual Living at Kingwood has 6 units available starting at $962 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does Virtual Living at Kingwood have?
Some of Virtual Living at Kingwood's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Virtual Living at Kingwood currently offering any rent specials?
Virtual Living at Kingwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Virtual Living at Kingwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Virtual Living at Kingwood is pet friendly.
Does Virtual Living at Kingwood offer parking?
Yes, Virtual Living at Kingwood offers parking.
Does Virtual Living at Kingwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Virtual Living at Kingwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Virtual Living at Kingwood have a pool?
Yes, Virtual Living at Kingwood has a pool.
Does Virtual Living at Kingwood have accessible units?
No, Virtual Living at Kingwood does not have accessible units.
Does Virtual Living at Kingwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Virtual Living at Kingwood has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Virtual Living at Kingwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonegrove Fall Creek
8802 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd
Humble, TX 77396
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road
Humble, TX 77338
Deerbrook Garden
1230 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E
Humble, TX 77338
Bellaterra at Deerbrook
9494 Humble Westfield Rd
Humble, TX 77338
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr
Humble, TX 77338
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396

Similar Pages

Humble 1 BedroomsHumble 2 Bedrooms
Humble Apartments with PoolHumble Dog Friendly Apartments
Humble Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TX
Webster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity