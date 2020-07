Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming 3 bed and 2 bath home on a double cul-de-sac, provides a well-laid-out interior with a bonus garage converted study. Includes alcove off of kitchen for dinette, and french door leading to outdoor covered patio. Master with walk in closet with built in shoe rack. Ready to move in and enjoy!



Schedule a self tour and apply today at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.