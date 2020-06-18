All apartments in Humble
2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C
2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C

2035 Country Village Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2035 Country Village Boulevard, Humble, TX 77338
Humble

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming two-bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment located in Intercontinental Village.
Lovely open floor plan with a living room that includes a fireplace ideal for family gathering on winter cold nights and summer fun, a well-equipped kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal, and a garage.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C have any available units?
2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Humble, TX.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C have?
Some of 2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C offers parking.
Does 2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C have a pool?
No, 2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C have accessible units?
No, 2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C has units with dishwashers.

