2035 Country Village Blvd Unit C

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming two-bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment located in Intercontinental Village.

Lovely open floor plan with a living room that includes a fireplace ideal for family gathering on winter cold nights and summer fun, a well-equipped kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal, and a garage.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



