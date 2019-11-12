All apartments in Hudson Bend
5921 Hiline Rd

5921 Hi Line Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5921 Hi Line Rd, Hudson Bend, TX 78734

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
NEW furnished waterfront Lake Travis Condo! Monthly rent for 6 mo term . 20% rent premium with shorter term. This Angel Falls plan features floor-to-ceiling windows w/ modern, luxury finishes, and a balcony overlooking the pool and lake views. Situated on 14 acres on Lake Travis land there is an abundance of trees & lush landscaping that create a luxury park-like setting. Pool, cabana and grill for entertaining. Boat slip not included. Available move-in now! AGENTS: Leasing commission for 6 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 Hiline Rd have any available units?
5921 Hiline Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson Bend, TX.
What amenities does 5921 Hiline Rd have?
Some of 5921 Hiline Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 Hiline Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5921 Hiline Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 Hiline Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5921 Hiline Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson Bend.
Does 5921 Hiline Rd offer parking?
No, 5921 Hiline Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5921 Hiline Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5921 Hiline Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 Hiline Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5921 Hiline Rd has a pool.
Does 5921 Hiline Rd have accessible units?
No, 5921 Hiline Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 Hiline Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5921 Hiline Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5921 Hiline Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5921 Hiline Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

