howard county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
5 Apartments for rent in Howard County, TX📍
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
38 Units Available
Barcelona
538 Westover Rd, Big Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
990 sqft
Just steps from Big Spring State Park, close to Comanche Trail Park and only blocks from prime shopping and dining venues. Special features include energy-efficient appliances, clubhouse, tennis courts and more.
Verified
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Bent Tree
1 Courtney Pl, Big Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1115 sqft
WELCOME TO BENT TREE\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1308 Virginia
1308 Virginia Avenue, Big Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
So much character and charm in this cute little 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home! Plenty of outdoor space including detached two car garage and 2 car carport. Schedule your showing today!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1600 Donley
1600 Donley St, Big Spring, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1778 sqft
1600 Donley - 1/2 off First month's rent and 1/2 deposit Hurry this won't last (RLNE5486032)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1503 Stadium Ave
1503 Stadium Avenue, Big Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house near Howard College. (RLNE5044375)
