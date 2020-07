Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher bathtub cable included oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill

Welcome home to The Life at West Park! Situated in the heart of the West Oaks area of Houston, Texas, the stunning and spacious two, three, four and five-bedroom floor plans raise the bar of excellence in apartment homes. Discover carefree living with a number of impressive conveniences and features, to include access to a caring and professional on-site staff and creatively designed apartment homes available to fit your unique needs. You'll appreciate our mix of refreshed and newly remodeled apartments, offering ample space with large closets and extra storage. Each of our homes are appointed with a gourmet kitchen, plush carpeting, separate living and dining room areas, and a private patio or balcony where you can kick back and relax while enjoying your morning coffee, or an evening glass of wine.



Schedule your personal tour today and find out what it means to Live Life Right at The Life at Westpark!



THE LIFE AT

The Life at Westpark is proudly owned and managed by The Life Propert