301 Nattie Woods

Contemporary, custom home in the highly desirable Summit Rock development. Home boasts open and airy living spaces that are flooded with natural light and feature breathtaking views of Lake LBJ, Summit Rock Golf Course and the Texas Hill Country. The expansive wall of windows at the entry and patio sides of the home allow you to see the fantastic view through the home before you even enter. The spacious kitchen features breakfast bar that seats three, Silestone counters, gas cooktop, custom cabinets with under-mount lights, pantry and high-end stainless steel appliances. Split bedroom plan offers privacy. Master en-suite has a spa-like feel with soaker tub, separate walk-in glass shower, double vanity and walk-in closet. The generously-sized covered patio has plenty of room for a grill and outdoor dining furniture. The gas fire pit in the back yard is the perfect place to roast marshmallows as you watch the sunset over the gorgeous Hill Country landscape. Other home extras are: pest tubes in walls, tubs and showers blocked for future grab bar installation, digital energy star thermostats, insulated garage doors, high efficiency water heater, pre-wired for security. Summit Rock Boulevard has been enhanced with native boulders, river rock, landscape lighting & evergreen plants, making an impressive entryway into the neighborhood.