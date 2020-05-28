All apartments in Horseshoe Bay
301 Nattie Woods

301 Nattie Woods · (830) 385-6200
Location

301 Nattie Woods, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1975 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Contemporary, custom home in the highly desirable Summit Rock development. Home boasts open and airy living spaces that are flooded with natural light and feature breathtaking views of Lake LBJ, Summit Rock Golf Course and the Texas Hill Country. The expansive wall of windows at the entry and patio sides of the home allow you to see the fantastic view through the home before you even enter. The spacious kitchen features breakfast bar that seats three, Silestone counters, gas cooktop, custom cabinets with under-mount lights, pantry and high-end stainless steel appliances. Split bedroom plan offers privacy. Master en-suite has a spa-like feel with soaker tub, separate walk-in glass shower, double vanity and walk-in closet. The generously-sized covered patio has plenty of room for a grill and outdoor dining furniture. The gas fire pit in the back yard is the perfect place to roast marshmallows as you watch the sunset over the gorgeous Hill Country landscape. Other home extras are: pest tubes in walls, tubs and showers blocked for future grab bar installation, digital energy star thermostats, insulated garage doors, high efficiency water heater, pre-wired for security. Summit Rock Boulevard has been enhanced with native boulders, river rock, landscape lighting & evergreen plants, making an impressive entryway into the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Nattie Woods have any available units?
301 Nattie Woods has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Nattie Woods have?
Some of 301 Nattie Woods's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Nattie Woods currently offering any rent specials?
301 Nattie Woods isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Nattie Woods pet-friendly?
No, 301 Nattie Woods is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horseshoe Bay.
Does 301 Nattie Woods offer parking?
Yes, 301 Nattie Woods does offer parking.
Does 301 Nattie Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Nattie Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Nattie Woods have a pool?
No, 301 Nattie Woods does not have a pool.
Does 301 Nattie Woods have accessible units?
Yes, 301 Nattie Woods has accessible units.
Does 301 Nattie Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Nattie Woods has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Nattie Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Nattie Woods does not have units with air conditioning.
