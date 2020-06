Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking internet access

This lovely apartment is on the ground floor has 3 bedrooms (one can be a great office) and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a beautiful view of the golf course with a sliding door that leads to the patio. Nice closets. The living space also has large sliding glass doors that lead to the outdoor patio. From the living room and kitchen you have amazing views of Slick Rock golf course. The 2nd bedroom has two closets and an ensuite bathroom. There is one covered car port parking spot. The apartment is located within 5 minute walk of the Slick Rock clubhouse and golf course in Horseshoe Bay Texas. Must be seen perfect for those who want a one story unit with views of nature and the golf course.



